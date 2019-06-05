Best. Wednesday. Ever. to kick off on South Bend's west side

Free family fun for the whole family.

It’s all happening for the Best. Wednesday. Ever on South Bend’s west side.

A portion of Western Avenue will be shut down for the festivities, from Kaley to Dundee streets.

Festivities go from 4 to 8 p.m. rain or shine.

There will be food trucks, live music, local vendors, a carousel and much more.

The festival is free to enter and the activities are all free too.

"We just really want to be a point of pride for people as well as for people who live on the west side to see that you don't have to leave your community in order to find fun and exciting things,” said Lety Stanton-Verduzco of the West Side South Bend Committee.

For more information on where to park, click here .

