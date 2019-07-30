Berrien delinquent tax auction brings in a record $1.6 million

Just how hot is the real estate market?

Perhaps today brought another example as an auction of tax delinquent properties in Berrien County brought in $1.6 million.

“Far out beats our record of a little over one million dollars,” said Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski.

There was just one foreclosed home located in the City of St. Joseph. The property on Veronica Lane was valued in the $200,000 range and the bidding started at about $15,000.

“I like this house here we happened to stumble onto and I thought well, if we bought it we could flip it and make a profit and that’s our goal is to sell it again,” said Dave Keller who put in the winning bid of about $150,000.

At so it went today with 192 registered bidders --parcel after parcel was purchased.

Officials expected about 25 percent of what was offered to sell. Witkowski says he ended up selling 43 percent of what was offered.

“The properties in Coloma Township by Paw Paw Lake sold for a lot, $650 some thousand. The house in St. Joe sold for a lot, but then along this way the houses in Niles sold good, the houses in Benton Harbor sold real good,” said Witkowski.

When asked what he thought all the fuss was about, bidder Rob Hollacher said, “I think there’s a lot of people have a lot of money to spend apparently.”

“Yea, I think it’s the healthy economy and people have more liquid funds now,” added Dave Keller.

On notable property did not sell, despite high hopes.

43 condo units off Riverside Drive in Benton Harbor—right across the street from the marina were offered with no takers…although perhaps the property came a big step closer to being seen as saleable.

“It’s gone through the public process. The public had a chance to buy it, now we can negotiate with people to try to find the right buyer,” said Bret Witkowski. “We have met with three different qualified buyers in my opinion. I think someone can pick it up, can fix it up and turn it into a positive.”

Witkowski expressed a desire to sell the condo properties by the next land auction scheduled in September.

Much of the auction proceeds will be used to make up for past unpaid taxes to schools and local governments.

