Berrien Springs Shamrocks beam with pride at 16 News Now Pep Rally

16 News Now has an exciting way to celebrate your school, team and fans: the Friday Night Football Pep Rally presented by Monteith's Best-One.

The 16 Morning News Now team made their final stop of the year at Berrien Springs High School, home of the undefeated Shamrocks, ahead of Friday night’s match-up against Benton Harbor.

The Shamrocks showed their school spirit, as the football players, band, cheerleaders and plenty of clubs were in attendance.

The school of just over 500 anticipated over half to be in attendance Thursday morning, and the students didn’t disappoint.

The Berrien Springs Shamrocks finished the 2018 season with a 7-3 record but head coach Bill Bergan is currently leading an undefeated team representing a School home to students from 60 nations.

16 News Now will be live under the lights for their game against Benton Harbor on Friday.