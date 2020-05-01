Berrien County with new COVID-19 updates on Friday

The Berrien County Health Department giving an update on their battle against COVID-19 on Friday.

Health officer Nicki Britten along with Under Sheriff Chuck Heit discussed the latest information earlier today.

263 new cases have been confirmed and 183 have recovered from the virus.

One big concern that was addressed is the state's Executive Order 2020-60 and requirements on wearing a mask.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Department clarified that if you are medically able, you must wear a mask in a food service environment such as a grocery store. Not doing so could be a misdemeanor.

The health department says the county has done a great job flattening the curve and if people continue to abide by the stay at home order, physical distancing requirements, and PPE use, these measures will keep people safe as the state slowly opens up.

The county says they have confirmed cases under "surge capacity", which means the cases in the county are not at a level that would overload hospitals. Going for they want residents to keep healthy habits to stay safe.

"It's really important that as we open up we don't go back to how we were doing business the first week of March. There are going to be health and safety practices that businesses are going to have to implement. We've already seen these implemented with grocery stores, gas stations, and the facilities that have remained open, that will be part of our lived experience as we move about the world and as the range of places we can continue to go continues to open up. It is really important that we maintain that diligence," Nicki Britten says. She is the Health Officer for the Berrien County Health Department.

The county also sending a reminder that you can find the COVID-19 statistics for Berrien County through the health department's website.