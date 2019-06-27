Berrien County treasurer's office warns residents of scam letter

The Berrien County treasurer's office is alerting residents of a scam letter being sent out.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium , the letter claims the person owes back taxes and "property seizure" is imminent if the person doesn't call the listed number.

The letter claims to be from the Berrien County Office of Levys and Liens.

The origin of the scam letter is being investigated. The county's treasurer said there is no such thing as a county Office of Levys and Liens or an employee named Richard Herts, as the letter states.

A resident who receives the letter should call the treasurer’s office at 983-7111, Ext. 8569.