Berrien County testing more per capita than other Michigan counties

Berrien County has done more coronavirus testing-per capita-than any other Michigan county.

The state has hired a new service in hopes of expediting the notification of COVID-19 test results to those who've taken the test. (MGN)

That was the claim today as the county coronavirus task force met to provide its weekly update.

Berrien County has now added antibody testing capabilities and has performed about 250 of those tests

“If somebody’s had COVID like symptoms 10 days ago but didn’t get COVID testing and wants to know if you have the, likely had the illness and potentially you want to be a plasma donor it’s really useful to come in and get an antibody test and say yep you’ve been exposed and you can be a donor,” explained Dr. Loren Hamel with Spectrum Health Lakeland. “If you just got exposed to a real close contact with somebody with a confirmed disease and you want to know if you have likely the asymptotic variety of COVID which we’re seeing some of that test will help sort that out as well."

More information is available through the antibody testing hotline at 269-927-5100.

