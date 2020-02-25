School year can start before Labor Day in Berrien County

Starting school after Labor Day may become a thing of the past for some southwestern Michigan students.

On Tuesday, the state's department of education granted a waiver to the Berrien Regional Educational Service Agency that allows districts within the county to start before the federal holiday.

"We have been looking at ways to maximize student learning in our county for a long time," explained Dr. Kevin Ivers, superintendent for Berrien RESA.

A main reason to apply for the waiver was to provide students studying in career and technical programs adequate learning time. Berrien RESA discovered that those students only averaged 65 out of 180 days in school due to conflicting schedules within and between the districts that offered their programs.

With the waiver granted, Berrien County public school districts, academies and charter schools will be able to start the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 31 instead of Sept. 7, which is Labor Day.

Thirteen of 15 school districts in Berrien County sent letters to Berrien RESA encouraging administrators to apply on the districts' behalf to the state education department for the Labor Day waiver.

Millicent Huminsky, executive director of the Southwestern Michigan Tourism Council, expressed concerns over the early start option, considering small businesses rely on seasonal employees, such as students, the last two weeks of August when Michiganders across the state flock to the region. That's when southwest Michigan sees a revenue increase of 32% to 35%.

"It's extremely important [for small businesses] to keep their summer help through Labor Day weekend," she said. "I hope people will be very supportive of post-Labor Day school openings."

The waiver approved Monday is valid through the 2022-2023 school year.

