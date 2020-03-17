Berrien County rallies behind small businesses affected by coronavirus

Southwest Michigan Regional chamber has launched a series of efforts aimed at supporting local businesses throughout this rapidly evolving situation. They're hoping to inspire the community to rally behind small businesses by launching a Facebook page called 'Buy Local Berrien.'

The group is creating a way to streamline local businesses' ability to share any services, needs or promotions they'd like to get the word out to the community about.

President and CEO of the Regional Chamber, Arthur Havlicek, said businesses are already feeling the affects of the coronavirus but he believes if the community comes together, we can get through anything.

"There are multiple ways you can still support businesses in our community," Havlicek said. "You can purchase giftcards to use at a later date. Restaurants offer take-out or curbside pickup."