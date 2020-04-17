Berrien County nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19

This afternoon, Dr. Loren Hamel, Spectrum Health Lakeland President,

said one of those confirmed cases was a person at a Berrien County nursing home.

Dr. Hamel said yesterday, a resident of Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, got rapidly sick.

That person later tested positive for coronavirus, as well as that person's caregiver.

Dr. Hamel explained why nursing homes have been hotspots for COVID-19.

"As you know, nursing homes are hit the hardest," Dr. Hamel said. "The care is so up close and personal. The problem is you can transmit it before you have any idea you're sick. We screen people every day or caregivers and note they don't have symptoms. You can pass it before you have any symptoms at all. Doing all these things like hands washing is incredibly important but it doesn't eliminate the risk."

