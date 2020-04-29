Berrien County now has more COVID-19 testing capability

New testing equipment and expanded criteria is making it possible for more people to be tested for the coronavirus in Berrien County.

People who didn't qualify for testing before can now be tested.

Collection sites in Berrien County are available at the Spectrum Health-Lakeland Center and at Intercare Community Health Network.

Intercare will also has a mobile testing unit traveling throughout Berrien County.

Both sites require a doctor's order.

“We understand the important role testing plays in limiting the spread of this disease in our communities,” said Joe Brown, director, laboratory services, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “Our goal has always been to test as many people as possible but, like so many other health systems nationwide, we’ve been limited by our resources. With these additional testing supplies, we can begin to meet the demand for testing in our region.”

“At InterCare, we recognize that the risk of this virus is not the same for everyone. People in certain racial, ethnic, and low income groups are at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19 and experiencing severe symptoms - especially if they don’t have access to the testing needed for diagnosis,” said Velma Hendershott, President & CEO of InterCare Community Health Network. “We are pleased to be able to provide COVID-19 testing in Berrien County as a way to continue our mission of ensuring equal access to preventive health services, particularly those with higher vulnerabilities to this pandemic.”

“The increase in testing capacity is crucial for the success of ongoing contact tracing efforts in Berrien County to identify COVID-19 cases early and subsequently test the symptomatic close personal contacts of the confirmed individuals,” says Nicki Britten, health officer, Berrien County Health Department.

Britten warns, however, that while capacity for testing has been expanded, the resources are not unlimited.

“Curiosity is not a valid reason to test someone for COVID-19, and timing of testing is a significant factor doctors take under consideration when ordering testing," Britten said.

People with symptoms should call their primary care provider to be scheduled for a free virtual screening.

