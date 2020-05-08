Berrien County health officials provide coronavirus update

The number of confirmed cases in Berrien County continues to climb that's up to 376.

The coronavirus death toll now stands at 22.

"There has been a little bit of an increase in the number of deaths that we're seeing we've had nine deaths since April 26," Berrien County Health Department's Nicki Britten said. "So that's something we're paying attention to."

"We have about 20 people in the hospital and we've always hovers around eight, nine, ten, 12 for a quite a while," Spectrum Health Lakeland President Dr. Loren Hamel said. "But we're out 20. We have still a lot of capacity. We're not running out."

The Berrien County Jail has tested 10 inmates to date. All tests have come back negative.

Masks are still mandatory and scarce in Michigan.

The United Way could use some donated masks.

