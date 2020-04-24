Berrien County health officials provide coronavirus update

208 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in Berrien County.

Nine infected people there are now hospitalized which is down from 14 last week and is considered encouraging.

“We are living in a blunted curve," said Loren Hamel, MD, President of Spectrum Health Lakeland. "We’re not going to see the peak I believe that New York saw or Detroit saw, just a dramatic increase and then dramatic fall in cases. We are living in kind of a blunted curve environment.”

Berrien County cases are still on the rise although some of that is attributed to increased testing.

“It really doesn’t make much sense to just test somebody who’s curious because it’s very likely going to be a negative test and we can’t afford to do that many negative tests," said Dr. Hamel. "As it turns out now we are already doing, About 80 percent of our tests are coming back negative and 20 percent or so are coming back positive and that’s a fine number. Soon we hope we’ll have antibody tests. Antibody tests will tell if you’ve been immune, not necessarily if you’re still sick with it but that you have been sick and now that you’re recovered you’re immune.”

