Berrien County fugitive featured on national television show arrested in Mexico

A wanted Berrien County fugitive featured on "In Pursuit with John Walsh" on Investigation Discovery has been arrested in Mexico, according to Michigan State Police.

William Troy Stanson, 53, has been on the run since 2015 after being charged with first degree sexual assault of a minor and accosting a minor.

The arrest comes just days after Stanson was featured on the television show.

On Feb. 4, 2020, Stanson was taken into custody by authorities in Mexico.

16 News Now spoke with Bridgman authorities who believed Stanson was hiding or dead.

“The last thing we heard was in 2015,” Sgt. Tom LaVanway said. “He sold his truck in Arizona.”

Stanson has been extradited to the United States and will be transported to Berrien County where he is expected to face charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, criminal sexual misconduct in the first degree, and failure to appear for sentencing on the original charge of accosting a minor.

