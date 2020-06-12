Berrien County doesn't see spike in cases from Memorial Day Weekend

It's been more than two weeks since Memorial Day Weekend and by the looks of all of these images of crowds on the beaches in Berrien County, many expected to see a spike in positive cases.

But that hasn't been the case.

Daily new cases has been decreasing over the past couple of weeks, something health officials say is due to people being safe when they go out.

"We've been really watching and really expecting to see increases since late May and Memorial Weekend when we know we've had a lot more people out," Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten said. "We had a lot more folks at the beach and other outdoor areas that were starting to gather. We haven't seen that show up in the data yet. We're still seeing new confirmed cases each day but it's fewer than it was a few weeks ago. This week is even lower than last week was, which was lower than the week before that. And those are the exact sorts of decreases we've been waiting for and watching for."

Health officials also remind everyone that more socializing means a greater risk of transmission,so everyone should continue practicing social distancing.