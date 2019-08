It's National Farmers Market Week, and in Berrien County, officials want you to eat local.

There are a number of markets to check out and plenty of fresh fruits and veggies from local farmers.

All you have to do is head to behealthyberrien.org, then enter your current location, your preferred mile radius and your favorite food category.

That will allow visitors to see a list of markets, stands and even farms where you can find healthy foods in southwest Michigan.