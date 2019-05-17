Berrien County a hub of fun this weekend with several events

It's finally the weekend, and there is plenty to do, especially in Berrien County.

First, Whirlpool will be selling more than 300 discounted appliances at the Benton Harbor tech center. We're talking ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers and more for an affordable price.

Best of all the Whirlpool deal is a great deal for a great cause. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the United Way of Southwest Michigan.

The, calling all bluegrass fans: The St. Joseph Barbecue, Blues and Bluegrass festival is Saturday. Attendees will be able to listen to music, enjoy some tasty barbecue and sip some craft beer.

The festival is from noon-8 p.m. at Whirlpool Centennial Park. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the festival.

And finally, you can get transported back in time this weekend in Niles. The city is having its second Renaissance fair on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be shows featuring combat, magic and fairytales. Handcrafted items will also be available for purchase. The fair is at Riverfront Park South.

