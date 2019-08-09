Berrien County Youth Fair kicks off Monday

Folks are gearing up for the 74th annual Berrien County Youth Fair, which starts Monday.

Animals, plants, crafts, baked goods, rides and grandstand performances will make for a fun-filled week in Berrien Springs.

The fair is celebrating this year with the theme "country nights, carnival lights," according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

While the fair doesn't officially open until Monday, the royalty contest started Friday night, followed by the crowning of the king and queen in the grandstand.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure safe and efficient movement of vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the fair, the Michigan Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit to 35 mph on M-139 from 500 feet west of First Street to 500 feet east of George Street.

That speed limit change begins on Monday and remains in place through Aug. 19.

