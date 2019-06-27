Berrien County K9 Officer Nero dies

K9 Officer Nero died unexpectedly Thursday morning, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department.

"It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we inform you that we have lost one of our beloved, loyal and faithful family members today. Our K9 Nero passed away unexpectedly this morning. Nero has been a devoted and loyal partner to Deputy Brandon Crosby for the last five years. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon, Andrea and their family at this time," the Berrien County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook.

Just last week, Bremen active-duty K9 Officer Bardo died after battling bone cancer.