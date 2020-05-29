Berrien County Health Officials explain antibody testing

In Berrien County, health officials are encouraged by recent trends with a flattening and almost declining curve in hospital admissions.

Spectrum Health Lakeland is now offering Antibody tests.

The test needs to be ordered by a doctor and is billed through insurance for $45 dollars.

.

Spectrum Health Lakeland President Dr. Loren Hamel says not everyone needs the test.

In fact, he says early numbers show 90% of the results are coming back negative for antibodies.

"You don't just come in and say, 'I want a test' and have your doctor order it," Dr. Hamel said. "There needs to be a reason to have that test. If you think you've been sick and you care for somebody elderly that's a good time to say am I immune or not. If there are other risk factors, if you have been sick and haven't been able to get the antigen test and at the end really wanted to know was that really COVID-19. If you wait 7-10 days, you'll make probably an antibody. We don't know how long that's going to last. It's not the kind of thing that you can take that and say well I am never going to get COVID-19 because of an antibody but it is a good indicator whether you just recently had the test."

The Michigan National Guard also helped administer tests to over 500 nursing home residents and staff on Thursday.

Those results are expected in the next couple of days.

