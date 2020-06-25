Berrien County Community and Police Forum set for Friday

Law enforcement leaders from St. Joseph and Benton Harbor will answer questions at the Berrien County Community and Police Forum on Friday.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, organizers say the forum is to discuss ways policies can be changed to stop systemic racism in Berrien County.

“We want to hear how they’re going to change the policies and procedures and hold them to a higher accountability to getting this change done,” said said Gwen Swanigan, the sponsor of the forum through the S.H.A.R.P. Foundation. “We’re not just going to be talking. Before we get up from that table Friday evening, we want some things put in place, some timelines, ... on how the change is going to happen.”

The forum is set for 6 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph.

