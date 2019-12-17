Berrien Co. commissioner says he has solution to Michigan beach erosion

In Stevensville, beach erosion claimed part of a homeowner’s driveway as more and more coastline gets reclaimed into the lake.

16 News Now learned that one Berrien County commissioner has a solution but is still looking for funding.

"You cannot understand the enormity of this problem until you're actually here and you actually see it," Berrien County Commissioner Ezra Scott said.

That's how he describes the erosion taking out parts of Lake Michigan shoreline, chunks at a time.

Scott flew to Washington, D.C., to try and find a solution and funding to this problem while using footage taken from a plane by Truly Michigan Aerial to put the erosion in perspective.

"Asking the state Legislature and the governor to declare a disaster area for 3,288 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, and to ask the federal government for help,” Scott said.

He says a national disaster declaration would help fund a solution to bring the water levels down and the beaches back that go a long way in protecting the bluffs.

“The Army Corps has big ships, and they dredge sand from out in the ocean and pump it back onto the shoreline after the hurricanes. The same type of thing can be done here,” Scott said.

Video shows how beach erosion is a problem in communities up and down the Lake Michigan coastline, but people are coming to Berrien County to get a firsthand glimpse of how bad the problem really is in their community.

“We used to walk this road almost every night with our dog and come down and see the sunset now and then. I didn't know how much of the road was left. It's devastating. It really is for these folks,” St. Joseph resident Linda Mawhinney said.

That is why Scott is fighting to save the eroding shoreline before there's nothing left to save.

