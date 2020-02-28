Berrien County foreclosure session set for Saturday

The Berrien County treasurer will hold his final payment plan session Saturday for people facing foreclosure on their property.

With the help of our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Brett Witkowski has held sessions in various communities to help people save their property.

Witkowski urges people who are three years behind on their property taxes to take advantage of the program.

Witkowski will meet with property owners from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Benton Township Hall, 1723 Territorial Road.

