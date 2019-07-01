Berrien Co. trial set for woman accused in death of Army sergeant husband

A trial date has been set for one of two suspects accused of killing an Army sergeant in Berrien County.

Kemia Hassel is charged with premeditated murder in the shooting death of her husband, Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III, on New Year's Eve in St. Joseph Township.

Officials say Kemia Hassel and Jeremy Cuellar, who were reportedly having an affair, plotted to kill Tyrone Hassel for his life insurance policy.

Kemia's trial is set to start on July 15. Meanwhile, Cuellar is set to appear in court for a status conference on Aug. 5.

