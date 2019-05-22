Berrien Co. rally accompanies nationwide Don't Punish Pain initiative

Thousands across the nation made a plea Wednesday: "Don't punish pain."

Right here at home, residents of Berrien County are rallying in favor of opioid prescriptions for people who actually need them.

Millions of Americans suffer from chronic pain, costing the country up to $635 billion every year, according to a 2011 report submitted to Congress by the Institute of Medicine.

Because our nation is facing an opioid epidemic, some patients suffering from chronic pain may not receive these medications. Those patients are hoping things will change.

"I understand the war on opioids is against drug abuse, I do, but not against chronic pain patients," Tim Rennick said. "We are suffering. We are suffering bad."

Wednesday's rally took place at Baker Park in Coloma.

