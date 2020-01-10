Berrien Co. prosecutor decides not to seek reelection

A Michiana prosecutor has announced he will retire and not seek reelection.

Berrien County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Sepic announced Friday that his name will not be on the ballot for the term beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

He started out his career as a lawyer in 1979 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.

He served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Calhoun County from 1985 to 1988, then in berrien County from 1988 to 2013.

He was then elected Berrien County prosecutor in 2014.

