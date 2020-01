The Berrien County treasurer is setting up three meetings with property owners facing foreclosure due to unpaid property taxes.

Those owing taxes from 2017 and before can meet to set up a monthly payment agreement to avoid losing their property, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Those meetings happen Feb. 12 in Watervliet, Feb. 15 in Niles and Feb. 29 in Benton Township.