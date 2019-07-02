Benton Twp. shooting injures 16-year-old boy

A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Benton Twp.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the Blossom Acres housing complex. According to police, the victim was shot while trying to break up a fight between two women.

The victim was injured in the shoulder, and is expected to survive. Witnesses told police a woman discharged a gun at the scene. A man was also spotted displaying a handgun.

Investigators are trying to find whoever is responsible for the shooting.