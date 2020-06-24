Benton Township police looking for shooting suspect

The Benton Township Police Department is looking for information about a shooting incident Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on the 1300 block of Jennings.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, said an unknown person or people shot him while he was sitting in his vehicle in the driveway.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department at 269-925-1135.

