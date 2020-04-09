Benton Township Police investigate Tuesday evening shooting

Benton Township Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting.

Just after 9 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, police were dispatched to Blossom Lane regarding a gun shot victim.

According to a release, the victim, a 46-year-old male resident of Benton Harbor, was walking on highland near Plum Court when a blue four-door Ford sedan drove past him. The vehicle turned around and someone inside the vehicle fired the handgun once.

The victim sustained a graze wound to the right shin area, a graze wound to the right ankle and the apparent bullet exited the victim’s shoe, according to police.

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening and was treated and released from the hospital.

Benton Township Police have not located a suspect/suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

