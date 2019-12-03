Benton Harbor woman shot in the head expected to return home this week

The Benton Harbor woman shot in the head by a stray bullet may be able to return home later this week.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald-Palladium, Denise Hollins, 66, was laying in her bed watching television in the 900 block of Pavone Avenue when she was struck on Nov. 23.

Hollins will return to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for follow up visits and surgery to reconstruct the shattered bones in her face, according to family members.

Benton Harbor police are still investigating the shooting and may have some leads, but officials have not released any new information.

Anyone with information about the shooting can use the Benton Harbor Public Safety phone app or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

