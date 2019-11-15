Benton Harbor woman pleads guilty to harboring felon

A Benton Harbor woman at the center of a murder case has pleaded guilty to hiding a felon.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Felecia Lee, 42, kept her son Eric Holbrook hidden from police after a July 31 shooting.

Arsenio Jordan, 29, was killed in that shooting.

Holbrook and his 23-year-old brother Dennis Holbrook are both charged with murder in the case.

The brothers have been bound over for trial following preliminary hearings last month.

A Berrien County judge will rule Nov. 25 whether Lee will also be bound over for trial in the case.

