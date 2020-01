A Benton Harbor woman, whose murder charge was dismissed back in November, might be facing it once again.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, prosecutors filed a motion Monday to reinstate the first-degree murder charge against 43-year-old Felecia Lee.

She was charged in connection to a July 31, 2019 shooting death of 29-year-old Arsenio Jordan.

Back in November, a judge did not find probable cause to bind Lee. However, the prosecution believes now there is a link between Jordan's death.

The case is set to go to trial on January 21st.