Benton Harbor superintendent candidates to interview at board meeting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education is interviewing candidates for the district's next superintendent.
Four candidates are being interviewed at Monday night's board meeting.
Last week, 16 News Now told you the school board trustees plan to narrow the list down to two people after interviews.
Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson is among those being interviewed. She has been leading Benton Harbor schools since former Superintendent and CEO Robert Herrera resigned in June.