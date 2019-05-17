Benton Harbor superintendent a finalist for another position

Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent and CEO Dr. Robert Herrera is one of two finalists for the superintendent job at Farmington Public Schools, located outside of Detroit.

Herrera has only been with the district a year, but he is already looking to move on. Earlier this week, he said he was looking or other employment due to uncertainty over how the future partnership between the Benton Harbor school district and the state will look.

Herrera and the other finalist are expected to be interviewed again on May 29, our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say.

He has promised to keep the Benton Harbor School Board and community informed as the process moves along.

