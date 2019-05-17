Benton Harbor students 'Get Up' by inspiring others with new music video

Benton Harbor High School students are making headlines with their new music video called “Get Up.”

Students and mentors from Benton Harbor Area schools collaborated to create a video about their district, but this time, it was not about low graduation rates or the district’s debt problem; it was about all the positive things you don’t get to see about their students.

“The main idea is to get up and follow your dreams, despite what people say to you,” Benton Harbor student mentor Traci Burton said.

With the goal being to help combat negative stereotypes about their schools, mentors like Burton say it’s time to encourage others to “Get Up” and believe, despite the challenges they may face.

“A lot of our children, they face the pressure of 'your school is so bad,' 'your school is going to get shut down' or 'your school is so bad,' and they still rise and they still come to school every day and they give their best,” Burton said.

The video was produced by RTG Media owner Jeremiah Griffin, and the song was produced by Benton Harbor native Will Garret.

However, the project could not have happened if it were not funded. In this case, the Benton Harbor Education Foundation stepped up and provided the funding.

In less than 48 hours of publishing the video, “Get Up” has 100,000 views on social media.

You can watch the full music video on YouTube.

