Benton Harbor seeking trash collection bids

Benton Harbor is seeking proposals from companies to collect the city’s trash starting next October.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, this has nothing to do with city commissioners giving the current company, Wecycle Industrial Sanitation, a 30-day notice in November to correct problems or the contract could be terminated early, said Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

Wecycle was awarded a three-year contract in September 2017.

“We’re doing it now to give us ample time to evaluate and select and award (the contract) in a timely manner so residents do not experience turbulence if there is a change in which company is collecting the trash,” Muhammad told The Herald Palladium.

Bids are due by 11 a.m. Jan. 7 in the city clerk’s office at city hall.

