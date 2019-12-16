Benton Harbor school board selects new superintendent

Benton Harbor will have a new superintendent of schools.

The Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education selected Dr. Andrae Townsel as the district's next superintendent at a board meeting Monday night.

Townsel comes to Benton Harbor from Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Westland, Michigan, where he served as assistant superintendent.

The other superintendent finalist was interim Benton Harbor Superintendent Patricia Robinson, who assumed the position when former Superintendent Dr. Robert Herrera resigned in June.

