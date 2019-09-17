Benton Harbor school board president dies at 71

The Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education announced Tuesday evening that its president earlier in the day.

School board President Stephen Mitchell grew up in Benton Harbor in the 1950s and '60s, according to a July profile by our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Among his many accomplishments, Mitchell played on a state championship basketball team in 1965 as a junior.

School board Vice President Joseph Taylor announced Mitchell's death in a release that thanked the late president for his leadership.

"The Board, the District, and the community are forever grateful for President's Mitchell's leadership and his many years of service with Benton Harbor Area Schools," the release says. "We are heartbroken, and our prayers are the Mitchell family."

There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding Mitchell's death.

He was 71.

