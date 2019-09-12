Benton Harbor school board approves plan to create advisory committee

Benton Harbor school board trustees have approved a plan to create an advisory committee with state officials.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, the committee will help develop a sustainable operating plan for the school district.

At a work session last week, President Stephen Mitchell told the Herald Palladium district and state officials disagree on the composition of the advisory board. Trustees want to members on the committee, while state officials want only one, Mitchell said.

The resolution calls for the committee to be established by Oct. 8.

Board trustees and state officials both have to approve the plan for it to be implemented.

