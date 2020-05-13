Benton Harbor school board approves academic, financial operating plan

The academic and financial operating plan for the Benton Harbor school district was passed unanimously Tuesday by school board trustees.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Superintendent Andrae Townsel believes Michigan Department of Education and Michigan Department of Treasury officials will soon approve the plan, too.

After its finalization mid-April by the Benton Harbor Area Schools Advisory Committee, Townsel met with state officials to suggest additions to the plan.

Townsel said it’s time to implement and execute the plan, which includes the state forgiving almost $11 million in outstanding emergency loans.

“There’s a process,” Townsel told the newspaper. “We must apply for forgiveness. We’re going to do everything on our end to do that… We are going to identify the options that are available and do what’s best for the district. The bottom line is we’re going to work towards the forgiveness of our debt.”

