Benton Harbor residents can bring old tires to police department

If you live in Benton Harbor and have old tires you are looking to pitch, you are in luck.

This past March, the Benton Harbor Police Department started collecting old tires, and they have decided to do it again.

They said it is a way to clean up the city and make it more vibrant.

Jerry Edwards was asked by the department to lead this project.

"Just anything I can do to help Benton Harbor progress, improve and move around,” Edwards said.

Born and raised in Benton Harbor, the veteran spends his retirement giving back. He said he wants to offer a hand in whatever way he can because he loves his city.

“It’s enjoyable, because I have to look at it in a way to say that it’s needed,” Edwards said.

What is needed right now is to stop illegal tire dumping.

“There’s a lot of tires around the city, especially if you look down in the ravines, empty lots and behind abandoned buildings,” Edwards said.

They have collected more than 250 tires since Thursday, and the list will only get bigger.

Drop-off is at the police department and goes through early next week.

Edwards said everyone can help make their cities better.

“Everybody, just pitch in and do whatever you can. If it’s no more than help your neighbor, clean their yard, anything,” Edwards said.

You can drop off tires between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The tires will go to a company that will properly dispose them.

