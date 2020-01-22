Benton Harbor residents again warned about possible lead in water

Updated: Wed 4:19 PM, Jan 22, 2020

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor residents are once again being urged to take measures to reduce their exposure to lead in their drinking water.

Thirty-nine homes took part in the latest round of testing between July and December 2019, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Some of the water samples exceeded the action level of 15 parts per billion for lead, prompting the city to send out a public advisory for drinking water.

The city has been required to test for lead every six months since the first drinking water advisory was sent out in October 2018.

 