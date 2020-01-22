Benton Harbor residents again warned about possible lead in water

Benton Harbor residents are once again being urged to take measures to reduce their exposure to lead in their drinking water.

Thirty-nine homes took part in the latest round of testing between July and December 2019, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Some of the water samples exceeded the action level of 15 parts per billion for lead, prompting the city to send out a public advisory for drinking water.

The city has been required to test for lead every six months since the first drinking water advisory was sent out in October 2018.

