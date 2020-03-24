Benton Harbor public buildings to close amid coronavirus pandemic

Benton Harbor officials are taking preventive measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, March 24, all public buildings will be closed to the general public until April 13, 2020.

According to a news release, the public safety department and water plant will operate normally with no interruption to service, but lobbies will be closed.

The water payment center will still be available to process payments and service requests. Water payments can be done online or via the payment drop box.

Additionally, water shutoffs have been discontinued.

