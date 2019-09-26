Benton Harbor police investigate Wednesday night shooting, assault

Police in Benton Harbor are investigating after a woman was shot and a man was assaulted Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Lavette Avenue, according to a release from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

Police found a 24-year-old woman wounded by gunfire and a 27-year-old man who had been assaulted. Both were taken to the hospital.

Public safety did not provide any further details of the shooting or assault.

The man was treated and released, while the woman remains in stable condition.

Right now, police don't have any information on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

