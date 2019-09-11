Benton Harbor police investigate 2 shootings less than a mile apart

Police in Benton Harbor are investigating two shootings that happened a few blocks away and a few hours apart from each other.

The first shooting happened around 9:50 pm. Tuesday in the 900 block of Ogden Avenue. Police say the victim is a 29-year-old man who is currently in critical condition.

The second shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Lavette Avenue. Police found an injured 44-year-old there. That person is currently in stable condition.

A suspect or suspects have not been identified in either case.

Anyone with information on either of the shootings is asked to call Benton Harbor police at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

