Benton Harbor paying to have WeCycle restart trash pick-up services

Happening in Benton Harbor, trash is still piling up, as city leaders figure out what to do. Some say they've had trash out since last Thursday.

Now the town is hoping to see trash services start up again.

Benton Harbor is giving WeCycle Industrial Sanitation 30 days to get the trash off the streets of Benton Harbor, but they also say their going to pay for it in advance.

"My main priority is to get this trash off the streets, all of it by Friday," said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

The city is taking these funds from what they would have paid for services at the end of the month.

The city already paid a former WeCycle employee $39,000 that the company says they never received.

"What we're doing now is we're doubling down on him because he has to pick up the trash at double the amount. Which is not fair to the real business owners," said Benton Harbor Mayor Pro-Tem Duane Seats

Unlike the trash currently on the streets, these Benton Harbor residents say they refuse to be left behind.

"There's no way that you don't see what I see because you see the same view that I do. The only difference is that I'm waiting for you to do the residential part of our city," said Benton Harbor resident Paulima Abdullah

"We need to change our hearts. We need to change how we're dealing with each other when it comes to you representing me as a citizen," Benton Harbor resident Rahim Abdullah

There are still nearly $40,000 that are unaccounted for, but as of now the focus is getting the trash off the streets.

There will be a personnel and finance meeting for Benton Harbor this Wednesday, where there will be more discussion on the missing funds.

