Benton Harbor officials search for shooting suspect

Officials in Benton Harbor are looking for a suspect in connection with a Monday night shooting.

According to a news release, police are searching for 23-year-old Uriah Beauford after being called to the 700 block of Vineyard just after 10 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman injured. She is in stable condition.

He’s currently wanted for unrelated charges and may either be in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids or Kalamazoo.

Beauford is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 342-STOP or via the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety app.

