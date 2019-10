A Benton Harbor man found guilty of killing his longtime girlfriend has been sentenced to 72 years in prison.

William Edwards, 38, was convicted of second-degree murder and several other lesser charges for shooting 38-year-old Novena Mathis in the head in January of 2018.

Mathis was found dead in her car in the parking lot of the Hayward-Wells Estates complex.

Edwards received 70 years for the murder charge and two years for a felony firearm charge.