Benton Harbor mayor threatens to cancel Senior PGA if high school is closed

With talk of closing Benton Harbor High School ramping up, Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad posted a provocative comment on Facebook about next year's KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

In the post, Muhammad says he could cancel the golf tournament if there is no support to keep Benton Harbor High School open, and he reiterated his stance with our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

A state plan was announced on May 24 to close the high school in 2020, leaving the students to be split up among eight surrounding high schools and a newly created charter school.

Meanwhile, the city is set to host the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

