Benton Harbor man sentenced for 2018 murder

A Benton Harbor man found guilty in a deadly 2018 shooting has learned his fate.

In August, a jury found Tarone Washington guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Joseph "Jo Jo" Tyson. He was also convicted of assault with intent to murder for shooting another man.

Officers responded to a neighborhood party at a park in the early morning of July 1, 2018. Police say two men and a woman were shot near the park. Tyson died from his injuries.

Washington was handed down two sentences – one between 31 and 75 years and the other 18 to 50 years, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

